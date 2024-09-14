4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT

More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the 7600 block of 17 Avenue the morning of June 29, 2023, for reports of a home invasion.

Ryan Nagy, 19, was found suffering from injuries that proved fatal, and he died at the scene, according to police. There was a second, female victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbour who watched Nagy grow up told CTV News at the time that he was a young man with a bright future.

“He’s a good kid, great lacrosse player … some scholarships for that. Hard working kid,” said Michael Taschner in June 2023.

“I just don’t know what would’ve caused this,” he said. “I just saw him yesterday and everything was fine.”

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of manslaughter and forcible confinement against four individuals.

They are 20-year-old Ali Shamkhi, 23-year-old Rhoda Diabikulu, 20-year-old Ousmaine Keita and 20-year-old Rais Usman.

IHIT says the four suspects have been arrested and will remain in custody until their first court appearances.

“Our team worked diligently and tirelessly to bring this file to charge approval,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Chase Smith in a news release.

“IHIT would like to recognize our partners at Burnaby RCMP, Coquitlam RCMP, Surrey RCMP, Abbotsford Police Department, and (Integrated Forensic Identification Services) for their assistance throughout this investigation.”