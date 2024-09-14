Road to UBC closing for 2 days due to film shoot

A stretch of road connecting Vancouver and the University of British Columbia campus will be shut down for two days starting Sunday morning to accommodate a film production.

West 16th Avenue will be closed to traffic between Blanca Street and Westbrook Mall, from Sunday at 5 a.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., according to the province.

Vehicles can detour using University and Chancellor boulevards, which will be marked with signs, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The multi-use pathway along the road will also be closed to cyclists and pedestrians from Monday afternoon to the evening. Detours for that route include the trails in Pacific Spirit Park or University Boulevard.

Transportation officials say people driving to and from UBC should plan for additional travel time.

“West 16th Avenue will be available to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as normal, in time for Tuesday morning’s traffic inflow,” the ministry wrote in a news release Friday.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to obey all signs and follow the direction of traffic-control personnel.”

The province did not say which film production is setting up shop in the area.