Homes evacuated, road closed after explosive found in North Delta

A pair of homes were evacuated and a stretch of road was closed in North Delta Saturday afternoon after an explosive shell was found abandoned next to a bus stop, local police have confirmed.

While police don’t believe the device will explode on its own, the area has been blocked off out of an abundance of caution, acting Insp. James Sandberg with the Delta Police Department told CTV News.

The affected area is on 114 Street between 94 and 94A avenues.

As of approximately 5 p.m., Sandberg said police were waiting for explosive experts to arrive on scene to help decide what to do with the shell.

He said it appears the shell, left in the grass behind the bus stop, was discarded there recently.

"If you have anything that’s explosive or potentially dangerous, rather than abandoning it, we’d prefer that you give us a call to have it managed or disposed of property,” Sandberg said.

Police said the evacuations and road closure are expected to last a couple of hours.