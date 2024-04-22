Police release details about suspect vehicle after fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash

Mounties searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Vancouver Island last week released new details about the suspect vehicle Monday.

Police say the woman was hit on the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street in Duncan, B.C., at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The driver fled the scene.

The victim, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, an RCMP spokesperson said investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a grey Hyundai Elantra from the years 2011 to 2013. The vehicle likely has "significant damage" to the front driver's side, Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement.

"We are releasing these details in the hope someone in the community may recognize this vehicle and contact us," Grandy added. "We are also urging the driver to come forward and speak with us."

The highway was closed for several hours overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver, who remains at large.

Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.