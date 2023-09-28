Police investigating after woman involved in murder trial goes missing

Vancouver police are investigating the disappearance of a woman who has been involved in an ongoing murder trial.

CTV News is not naming the missing woman because of her connection to the trial.

A search began in Pacific Spirit Regional Park Thursday afternoon to find the missing woman, who went missing on Tuesday, according to a social media post from a relative.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News that an investigation has been launched into her disappearance and more details may be released about the case in the coming days.

CTV News has learned Metro Vancouver park rangers have been asked to search parks on the city’s West Side – saying the missing woman could be wearing pajamas, a nightgown and slippers.

While the circumstances surrounding the woman's disappearance are not yet known, Pacific Spirit Regional Park near UBC was the site of the killing of Wendy Ladney Beaudry 14 years ago. That case is still unsolved.

CTV News has reached out to the missing woman's family and friends, but has been directed to speak with police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman's disappearance to come forward.