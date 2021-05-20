VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Police Department says it's investigating an attempted child luring that took place outside an East Vancouver high school earlier this month.

The incident happened at Killarney Secondary School around 3 p.m. on May 7, according to a news release from the VPD.

Police said a stranger "tried to coax a teenage girl into a van" outside the school at that time.

The 14-year-old victim was walking on East 49th Avenue near Killarney Street when she passed a red van parked on the side of the road, according to police.

The man behind the wheel, who appeared to be in his 60s and had grey or white hair, yelled for the girl to get in the vehicle, police said. When the girl ran away, police added, the man followed her for about a block, yelling obscenities as he went.

“This must have been a frightening and unsettling experience for this teenager, who was just walking home from school when she was approached by a man who made her feel unsafe,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in the release.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do, by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult," Addison added.

Vancouver police are asking anyone who was in the area of the incident between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on May 7 and has information or dash cam video to call investigators at 604-717-0600.

Police are also looking to speak to the driver of the dark red minivan with tinted windows.