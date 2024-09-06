Family of homicide victim Tori Dunn rallies outside Surrey courthouse

Family and friends of a woman stabbed to death in her Surrey home in June gathered outside Surrey Provincial Court as the man accused of killing her made an appearance by video inside.

Tori Dunn’s father, Aron Dunn, drove from Saskatchewan to be at the court appearance – and to pick up his daughter’s belongings and take her ashes home.

“It’s heart-breaking to have to come and do that, right?” he said. “To take your daughter home in a box.”

Adam Mann, arrested in the Port Kells neighbourhood where Dunn lived shortly after she was found deceased, is charged with second-degree murder.

He has a lengthy criminal history for violent crimes and was out on bail – and probation – at the time of Dunn’s murder.

A judge released him, over the objections of the Crown, just 11 days earlier.

"It angers me to even be standing here in front of you, because again this is something that didn't need to take place,” Aron Dunn said. "It just blows your mind on how, again, a judge could find, deem it responsible to let him back on the streets."

The Dunn family said they have raised their concerns with the premier’s office.

"One of the things that they had offered or said they would do would be a coroner's inquest, which is not fault-finding but more fact-finding to see how the system has failed Tori,” said Shelley Dunn, Tori’s aunt.

The case has ignited a conversation about repeat violent offenders, with many calling for comprehensive bail reform that also includes better mental health and addiction supports.

"It's a multilevel issue. It's not going to be a quick and easy fix, but it can't just be thrown on the criminal justice system,” said Vancouver-based criminal defence lawyer Jordan Allingham, who is not involved in this case. “The blame cannot just be thrown on judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers."

In the meantime, the Dunn family will continue their pleas for justice.

"We don't want the injustice to be swept away under the table. We deserve answers and we want answers,” said Aron Dunn. “And until we get them we're going to keep showing up and making noise."

Mann remains in custody and has another court appearance scheduled for later this month.

The solicitor general has confirmed an inquest will take place.

“The circumstances of this case are a matter of public interest and safety. Because of this, this morning, I directed a coroner’s inquest into this case,” Mike Farnworth said. “Once the coroner’s investigation has gathered sufficient evidence, an inquest jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath and make findings regarding the facts of her death.”

Generally, a coroner’s inquest cannot take place until the conclusion of a trial.