VANCOUVER -- The man suspected of an attempted child abduction in South Vancouver earlier this week has now met with police, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

On Wednesday, the man followed a 13-year-old girl in his sedan while she was walking home from school around 3:30 p.m.

Now, Vancouver police say the man turned himself in, but has been released because police don’t think he’s a threat to the public. Police are also looking for more witnesses.

“The man driving the vehicle saw the news coverage about the attempted abduction and met and spoke with our detectives,” said Cst. Jason Doucette in a news release.

“After a careful review of the information available, investigators have deemed him as not posing a threat to public safety. He was released while investigators continue to gather additional information,” reads Doucette’s statement.

Police say the man stopped the car and told the girl to get into the vehicle. The young girl was near Kerr Street and Southeast Marine Drive at the time that she was approached, according to officers.

“Investigators are again asking for witnesses to come forward and for dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been near Kerr Street and South East Marine Drive on Wednesday between 3 and 4:30 p.m.,” the news release reads.

Anyone who was near the pier at the south-end of Kerr Street during the same time, and who may have seen the Audi A4 and its driver are also asked to get in touch by calling 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477.