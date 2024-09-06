Family questions if BC Cancer could have saved Surrey man who went to China for experimental treatment

Just days before Christmas 2023, Lusion Dalpadado was told he was going to die.

The 23-year-old from Surrey had been battling a rare form of leukemia, and had briefly gone into remission after a stem cell transplant. But the cancer returned, and doctors told him there were no treatment options left in B.C.

“He wanted to do something to try and save his life,” said Lusion’s mom Tami Dalpadado.

So the family began researching an experimental CAR-T cell therapy for Lusion’s type of cancer. Promising trials were being conducted in several countries.

“China was the one that responded the quickest,” said Lusion’s girlfriend Larisa Dubinovic.

“We had a lot of questions. Should we do this? But this was all we had. So Lusion’s like, 'I’m going. Let’s go.'”

The family spent $70,000 on the travel, accommodation and treatment in Xuzhou, China.

“On the 17th of January, he received these CAR-T cells, and his bone marrow biopsy 12 days later showed he was in full remission. That’s how well it worked,” said Tami.

The next step to saving his life? Another stem cell transplant.

Lusion had been told he may qualify for a second stem cell transplant in Canada if the experimental therapy put him into remission. But upon returning home to B.C., he developed an infection likely linked to a known CAR-T cell therapy complication called HLH.

“We could see the symptoms, and Lusion himself emailed the doctor explaining the regime that needed to take place in order to get the HLH under control,” said his mom.

She said he was denied a specific medication that Chinese doctors had told them was the key to resolving HLH, because Lusion’s liver was failing and doctors at BC Cancer thought it was too risky.

“They didn’t give him the proper medication, they didn’t give him the proper chemo, and unfortunately, I think the HLH got out of control,” said Tami.

Over the next several weeks, Lusion developed multiple bacterial infections, and he died before he could undergo the second stem cell transplant.

His loved ones wonder if the outcome would have been different if doctors at BC Cancer followed the protocols sent by the Chinese doctors, treatment that Lusion asked for.

“When a patient is advocating for themselves, and saying, 'Look, this is what I know worked for me,' and a group of people say, 'No, you can’t have that medication,' I think it’s unfair to that person. Because a person should have the right to take that risk if they know what worked best for them. And I think Lusion was denied that,” said Tami.

“I think that patients should have a choice," echoed Dubinovic. "I think they should be able to say, 'Hey, I want to do this. Even though you think it’s not going to work. Because doing nothing is also not going to work.'”

In a statement, BC Cancer offered condolences in to the Dalpadado family, and said it could not discuss the treatment he received overseas or back in Canada. It added:

“We appreciate why those facing a life-threatening diagnosis may choose to pursue out-of-country treatment and are committed to providing care and support following their return. For many patients, this includes reassessing their condition and discussing the options available within our health-care system.”

Four months after his death, Lusion’s grieving mom and girlfriend chose to tell his story to draw attention to the issue of patients' rights, and the lack of research into potentially life-saving CAR-T cell therapy in Canada.

“I would like to see doctors come together across the world. These are our children, our families. And doctors are supposed to be helping us save our babies. I just want to see them work together,” said Tami.

They also want to honour the young man who battled hard, flying halfway around the world to try to save his life. His mom describing Lusion as, “A fighter. A champion.”