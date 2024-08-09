VANCOUVER
    Police identify suspect who allegedly lit B.C. shopkeeper on fire, say he may be travelling to Alberta

    Police in Surrey have identified the man they believe set a shopkeeper on fire and stole a car in the city last Friday, and are warning the public that he remains at large.

    Kalid Yimer is wanted for attempted murder, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday, adding that the 33-year-old is "believed to be in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia or travelling to Alberta."

    Yimer is the suspect in an investigation that began Aug. 2 with a shocking attack on a shopkeeper in a currency exchange business in Surrey's Whalley area.

    Shortly after the attack, witnesses described a man entering the business through the back door, throwing gasoline or another flammable substance at the man behind the counter, and lighting him on fire.

    Police later confirmed that what they initially described only as a "serious assault" had involved the suspect throwing an "accelerant" on the victim and setting it ablaze.

    The victim suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital.

    The suspect stole a white Mini Cooper and fled the scene. The day after the attack, police said they had recovered the vehicle with help from the public, but added that the suspect remained at large.

    In their update Friday, Surrey RCMP identified the suspect as Yimer, re-sharing a previous surveillance photo of the suspect alongside another, portrait-style image of Yimer.

    “Given the severity of the incident on Aug. 2, 2024, Kalid Yimer is believed to be violent and dangerous, and police are releasing an enhanced photo to locate him and warn the public,” said Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, in the release.

    “If you have information on the whereabouts of Kalid Yimer, or if you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1”.

    Police describe Yimer as standing 5'6" tall, with dark hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

