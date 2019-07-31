

Two RCMP officers who crashed their cruisers at a Surrey intersection Tuesday night were responding to a report of an attempted robbery.

Authorities said the two vehicles were involved in a collision at 72 Avenue and 140 Street at around 10:30 p.m., and that both drivers were left with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash hasn't been confirmed, but the RCMP said the officers had been responding to an "emergent situation" involving a potentially armed suspect.

"The information received was that a male suspect was in possession of a possible firearm, and demanding personal items from an adult victim," Const. Richard Wright said in a news release.

The officers were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released.

Authorities did not manage to locate the suspect, who apparently fled before they arrived at the attempted robbery scene in the 6800 block of 148 Street.

He is described as a 5'8" tall white man, 20 to 25 years old, who has brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone who has information on the alleged crime, or surveillance footage taken in the area, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.