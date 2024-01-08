Police confirm 21-year-old man killed in Coquitlam shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., as a 21-year-old resident of the city.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the community east of Vancouver after police responded to reports of a shooting near Westwood Street and Glen Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

"Out of respect for the family’s wish for privacy at this time, the victim's name will not be released publicly," IHIT said in a news release Monday.

Police say two suspects were spotted running away from the scene of the shooting – the third in as many days in Coquitlam.

A cellphone video obtained by CTV News shows two people dressed in black running through a park across the street from where the shooting occurred. The pair briefly slow down as they approach someone walking a dog and then start running again, disappearing into a stand of trees.

"This was a targeted shooting that happened in a busy area, with no regard for the safety of others," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

Homicide investigators are still working to determine if the shooting is linked to the prior incidents of gun violence in the community, he said.

Anyone who was in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Saturday is asked to contact investigators by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure