VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP officers and the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team responded to a fatal shooting on Saturday evening.

The incident, which left one man dead, happened around 7 p.m. near 13th Avenue and 6th Street in Burnaby, according to IHIT.

Police say that the victim was initially taken to hospital but later died of his wounds.

Witnesses say they heard at least three gunshots, and one person observed a body on the ground following the gunshots.

"I could see him from the window of my room – somebody laying down just behind the garbage can,” said Bruce Taylor.

“Next thing you knew more police cars coming right after the other,” he said.