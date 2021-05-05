VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators say they're grateful for the concern surrounding a missing persons case turned homicide, but that some comments on social media may not be accurate.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, a member of the B.C. RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was asked about a Metro Vancouver woman whose remains were recently identified.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen alive at her home in Port Moody on Jan. 18, according to the missing persons report. Her remains were found in Hope on March 29, but were not publicly identified until the weekend.

The news conference was not about Hunt, but instead held to discuss a fatal shooting in Surrey.

But it was the first time investigators spoke publicly since revealing in an emailed statement that Hunt's remains had been found, so Sgt. Frank Jang was asked several questions about the much-talked-about missing persons case.

He said he had no new updates on the investigation, other than that IHIT has been "inundated with calls and comments from the public."

"We understand the impact that investigations had on the Tri-Cities community and beyond, quite frankly," Jang said in a response to a question from CTV News.

"We are working extremely hard on that investigation. It's an active and ongoing investigation and right now isn't the time for me to comment, for us to comment, on that particular case. That time may be coming soon."

But Jang was pressed further as he took questions from the media, and was specifically asked about posts online suggesting someone may be in custody.

He was asked whether posts about who may or may not be involved are helpful or harmful, including an allegation that someone has turned themselves in.

"We're aware of the social media at the top that's been circulating – a number of comments," he said.

"I guess that probably speaks to how this has touched a lot of people. Homicide investigations touch all of us, but this one in particular seems to have really touched the heartstrings of a lot of people."

Some of these people didn't actually even know Hunt, he said, but were moved by her story, and the search for the missing woman.

A post over the weekend from Hunt's family mentioned this as well, thanking "strangers (who now feel like friends)" for their support.

Jang said Wednesday that police are grateful that the public is engaged and wants justice for Hunt and her family, but would not address most of the rumours circulating.

"I'll confirm this one thing for you. No one is in custody, with respect to that. Not yet, anyway," he said.

Police have not provided any information on a suspect or suspects in the case, nor have they publicly speculated on motive.

They have said the case is being treated as a homicide as foul play is suspected, but no further details have been made public.

Approximately 70,000 to 80,000 people are reported missing in Canada each year. Most are found within a week.