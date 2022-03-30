Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.
City council endorsed the route for the Millennium Line extension from Arbutus Street.
The plan includes potential stops at Macdonald Street, Alma Street and a newly proposed station within Jericho Lands, an upcoming development just north of Jericho Beach Park. The Jericho Lands Station would replace the previously envisioned Sasamat Station.
According to a staff presentation to council, a low ridership estimate for the Broadway Subway projects 140,000 daily weekday riders by 2030. By 2045, the estimate suggests that could grow to more than 160,000.
More than two dozen people signed up to speak about the topic to council Tuesday, with many expressing concern about the plan for the Jericho area.
One speaker said the ridership and density numbers expected because of the Jericho Lands development is "way over the top."
"We're talking about 30,000 additional people on Jericho Lands and that is completely over the top," the speaker said to council, noting he opposed the extension to UBC.
"This is not something that the community around it can support … you are negatively impacting Jericho Park and the beaches."
In the end, council voted 9-1 in favour of endorsing the plan, with some amendments. Coun. Colleen Hardwick voted in opposition.
"I just see something that's going to lead to further land inflation, promoting land speculation," Hardwick said during the meeting. "We're looking at a model that's promoting density and growth without any rationale behind it other than if you build it, they will come."
The SkyTrain extension to UBC will be evaluated again later this spring.
