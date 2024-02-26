Pickup truck driver sought in Chilliwack, B.C., death investigation

Mounties investigating a man's death in Chilliwack, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify the driver of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area where the man's body was found.

The man was found dead in a drainage ditch along Chilliwack Central Road, between Prest Road and Broadway Avenue, on Feb. 17, the Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release Monday.

While police and the provincial coroner service are still working to determine the cause of the man's death, investigators have identified him, saying he was known to police. Mounties are withholding the man's identity from the public at this time, the release said.

The Chilliwack RCMP is now asking the public to identify the driver of a red pickup that was seen travelling along Chilliwack Central Road the day before the body was located.

Investigators have released a photo of the truck, which they believe was in the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.

"We are treating the driver as a witness at this time and are urging them or the owner of the vehicle to come forward to assist us in advancing the investigation," Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Carmen Kiener said in the release.

"We are also seeking witnesses who may have seen the male walking along Chilliwack Central Road, between Broadway Avenue and Prest Road, during that time frame," Kiener added. "The deceased male was wearing a black jacket, grey pants and carrying a beige duffel bag."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.