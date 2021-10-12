Photos: Northern lights dazzle B.C. skies over Thanksgiving weekend

Vancouver -

Residents across B.C. were treated to a dazzling show of the northern lights to cap off the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Even those living in Metro Vancouver – where light pollution may have reduced the vibrancy of the spectacle – managed to catch a glimpse late Monday night.

Photos were shared across social media:

Very wide #Aurora visible just now in #Vancouver thanks to a solar storm.

Note: while these colours/brightness only show up in long exposure photos, you could clearly see the aurora with the naked eye, as well as on a smartphone camera #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/ToV47IFVRi — Claude Schneider (@claudeschneider) October 12, 2021

Northern lights visible even in the middle of downtown Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/vujbZ8z8c4 — sedinitronic (@sedinitronic) October 12, 2021

Residents across B.C. also enjoyed the show:

Spectacular #NorthernLights tonight in my front yard - with the city lights! Really cool show! pic.twitter.com/JefS7qwakf — Dan Davies (@Daniel_Davies) October 12, 2021

Had to head out of town to get some better pics of the #NorthernLights - OMG - I am so glad a did!! (Loads of people parked on the side of the road as well) I took a bunch! Here’s a few ….. enjoy! pic.twitter.com/kJBbtDsMpC — Dan Davies (@Daniel_Davies) October 12, 2021

Have photos of the northern lights you'd like us to share with credit on our show or online? Send them to vancouverdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca