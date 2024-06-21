Photo gallery: Large fire burns in Richmond, B.C.

Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Bulletin after a large industrial fire broke out near River Rock Casino in Richmond.

A dock is seen ablaze in Richmond B.C., on Thursday, June 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Richmond Fire-Rescue says crews have extinguished the warehouse portion of the fire and are working to extinguish the trestle bridge that runs across the North arm of the Fraser River near the Oak Street Bridge, bordering Vancouver and Richmond.

Metro Vancouver is working with the Richmond Fire-Rescue, monitoring air quality data being received from air quality monitoring stations located throughout the region.

DriveBC says Oak Street Bridge was closed for several hours on Thursday night because of the fire.

Vancouver International Airport says operations are not impacted, but it encourages passengers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach the airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.