Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver

A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.

An online listing for the loft apartment – located at 1178 Hamilton Street, in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood – identifies the owner as Seth Rogen, star of "The Long Shot," "Pineapple Express" and, more recently, "Dumb Money."

The single-floor penthouse is 1,463 square feet, which includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizable walk-in closet, and has an asking price of $2.29 million.

(Credit: Patti Martin Real Estate Group and Adina Dragasanu PREC)

Listing pictures show off the home’s nearly 12-foot-tall ceilings, exposed brick walls, and timber beams, plus a kitchen boasting a "professional-grade Viking appliance suite, tailored for the culinary aficionado."

"It's just a beautiful space in a fabulous location," said Realtor Patti Martin, who is representing the famous funnyman in the sale.

(Credit: Patti Martin Real Estate Group and Adina Dragasanu PREC)

It’s unclear why Rogen – who has recently become a pottery designer, on top of his work as an actor, filmmaker and cannabis entrepreneur – is selling the property.

Martin said she helped Rogen purchase the home with his wife Lauren Miller back in 2010 "so they had a place to come to" back in Vancouver, but she couldn't divulge anything about their reasons for leaving it behind.

The Realtor said she does understand the public's curiosity about the sale.

(Credit: Patti Martin Real Estate Group and Adina Dragasanu PREC)

“People are interested because he’s such a neat guy, and such a good representation of a good Canadian," Martin said.

The penthouse is located in The Hamilton building, which was built in 1996. According to the listing, the successful buyer will have to pay $1,084 in monthly fees, which cover the costs of the building's caretaker, gardening and other expenses.