Pedestrians shot with paintballs in Mission, RCMP say

    Mission RCMP released this photo of a vehicle on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Mission RCMP released this photo of a vehicle on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
    Mounties in Mission are investigating several incidents where paintballs were fired at pedestrians and from a car Tuesday evening.

    At around 6:30 p.m., a worker was outside of a business on 1st Avenue near Welton Street when they were "shot in the head with a paintball gun used by someone in a passing car," according to a statement from Mission RCMP.

    Twenty minutes later, a man was shot with a paintball while walking along 1st Avenue. Forty minutes after that, a "youth" was also hit with a paintball.

    "These incidents of violence are completely unacceptable, and we want to ensure that no one else gets hurt," spokesperson Cpl. Harrison Mohr said.

    The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door Volkswagen Jetta with "some unique features" including red and black aftermarket wheels, and a black front grille with either red lights or red accents.

    Police are urging anyone who was in the vehicle and who has information to "do the right thing" and contact investigators. Anyone who spots or recognizes the vehicle is also urged to call 604-826-7161.

