Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Langley, B.C.

Two people were taken to hospital, including a 44-year-old pedestrian who suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.

Mounties responded to the area of Kwantlen Crescent and the Langley Bypass, near Kwantlen Polytechnic University, where police said the pedestrian was struck by a car around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling west on the Langley Bypass when it struck the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ambulances with primary care paramedics and one ambulance with advanced care paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 4:12 a.m.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital," spokesperson Rachelle Brown said.

Police say the driver is co-operating with the crash investigation.

The Langley Bypass is expected to remain closed in both directions as collision analysts gather evidence from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam video of the scene taken between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.