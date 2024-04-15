Pedestrian dies from injuries after weekend crash in Surrey, police say

A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey Friday evening has died of his injuries, according to authorities.

In an update Monday, the Surrey RCMP said the investigation is ongoing but that speed is "believed to be a contributing factor."

The driver of the vehicle, a Mercedes GLK 250, was also injured in the collision but has since been released from hospital and is co-operating with the investigation.

So far, police say they have determined that the Mercedes – in addition to striking the pedestrian – ran into a Ford F150 that was stopped at a red light "causing it to roll over." A Porsche and a Honda Civic were also stopped at the light and "sustained damage." None of the occupants of those vehicles were transported to hospital, the statement from police added.

Mounties renewed their appeal for information and dashcam video of the crash, which happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 61A Avenue and 144 Street. Anyone who thinks they can assist the investigation is asked to call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-51286.