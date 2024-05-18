VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pattullo Bridge no longer closing Saturday night after construction work finishes early

    Pattullo Bridge
    Share

    The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing overnight Saturday after construction work that was scheduled to shut it down northbound finished early.

    TransLink announced the change Saturday morning. The bridge's northbound lanes were scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.

    The closures were necessary to facilitate crews "lifting steel girders between foundations" as part of the ongoing Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

    That work was finished during Friday's closure, and Saturday night's closure will no longer be necessary, according to TransLink.

    The $1.3-billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020, and was initially scheduled to be completed by 2021 before the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the expected opening date to sometime this year.

    More information on the bridge replacement can be found on the project website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News