Pattullo Bridge no longer closing Saturday night after construction work finishes early

The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing overnight Saturday after construction work that was scheduled to shut it down northbound finished early.

TransLink announced the change Saturday morning. The bridge's northbound lanes were scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closures were necessary to facilitate crews "lifting steel girders between foundations" as part of the ongoing Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

That work was finished during Friday's closure, and Saturday night's closure will no longer be necessary, according to TransLink.

The $1.3-billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020, and was initially scheduled to be completed by 2021 before the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the expected opening date to sometime this year.

More information on the bridge replacement can be found on the project website.