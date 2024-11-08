VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Parts of B.C. parks closed after storms damage roads, trails, campsites

    Two boys look at homes surrounded by debris left by flooding from torrential rain from an atmospheric river weather system at Deep Cove in North Vancouver, on Oct. 22, 2024. Parts of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press) Two boys look at homes surrounded by debris left by flooding from torrential rain from an atmospheric river weather system at Deep Cove in North Vancouver, on Oct. 22, 2024. Parts of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.

    The Ministry of Environment says in a statement that parts of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park at Sooke, about 40 kilometres west of Victoria, remain closed to allow inspectors to assess the damage and ensure people are safe.

    The ministry says the park's closures include the Juan de Fuca Trail, backcountry campsites, the Sombrio Beach suspension bridge and Parkinson Trailhead.

    It says the areas of the park that are open and can be accessed safely include China Beach, Second Beach, East Sombrio Beach, Botanical Beach and Botany Bay.

    The ministry's BC Parks website says much of Golden Ears Park, about 55 kilometres east of Vancouver, is also temporarily closed due to damage from last month's atmospheric river rainstorm.

    Four B.C. deaths were attributed to the record-breaking storm that struck about three weeks ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News