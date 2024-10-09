Parents of 13-year-old who died in B.C. homeless camp share their story in Ottawa

The parents of a 13-year-old girl who died of a suspected drug overdose in an Abbotsford homeless camp have shared their heartbreaking story in Ottawa, as they call on the government to improve addiction and mental health care for children and teens.

Sarah MacDonald and Lance Charles arrived back at Vancouver International Airport Wednesday morning, believing their time in Ottawa had made a difference.

“I believe that we took the committee by shock. Our statement, our testimony was very, very powerful,” said Charles.

The couple had been visiting Ottawa to speak to the federal Standing Committee on Health about the loss of their daughter, Brianna MacDonald.

“Brianna had…over twenty recorded suicide attempts. She tried to overdose on prescription drugs that she would steal. Over time, you could see she started going down a very dark path,” Charles, who was Brianna’s stepdad, told members of the committee.

Tragically, Brianna would not find her way off that dark path of spiralling mental health and drug use. The services she needed to get better hadn't been available, said her parents.

“Brianna’s father and I would beg doctors to keep her in hospitals. The doctors would overlook what we said and release her, sending us home with Narcan kits,” Charles said.

Brianna MacDonald died in late August, alone in a tent in a homeless camp.

In September, her close friend, 13-year-old Mission resident Chayton Point, would also die of a drug overdose.

“He had a very hard time dealing with the fact that Brianna was gone,” Charles told MP’s during his presentation.

Point’s parents previously told CTV News that despite ongoing efforts, they could not find the help they needed to save their son.

Brad Vis, the Conservative MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, was one of those in attendance when Brianna’s parents spoke to the committee.

“The Government of British Columbia and Canada signed a special agreement for decriminalization of hard drugs in British Columbia,” Vis said.

“Is it your experience that it became easier for children to get drugs since decrim began? And how did Brianna generally get her drugs?,” he asked Charles.

Charles said his step-daughter received drugs from other teens and that the decriminalization of drug use and possession of drugs had increased the drugs coming to the province. "It lowered the prices. It made it easier to acquire," he said.

Mission’s mayor, Paul Horn, said it’s sad that young lives have to be lost for the conversation over mental health and addiction to move front and centre.

“I know how difficult it is to access services, support services, for our young people. I learned that first-hand as a parent myself,” he said.

Horn said his community was twice turned down for funding for a centre that would provide all-encompassing services for youth, so now Mission is trying to take action on its own.

“We set aside a million dollars now to do our own, locally developed youth mental health centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Charles told the committee that, “It hurts every day thinking about this situation because I think if Brianna had access to the proper mental health, she’d still be here today.”

Brianna MacDonald’s parents are optimistic that their time in Ottawa will help raise awareness and bring about change.

“No treatment for mental health and you end up getting issues with drugs because they (teens) don’t have any way of battling these demons and voices in them,” Charles said.

Brianna’s parents believe she would want her story told as a means to help others.

“We miss her, very much. And we apologize that we couldn’t fight harder,” said an emotional Charles.

“I hope she’s proud of us for what we’re doing,” he said.