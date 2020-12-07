VANCOUVER -- There were thousands more cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last three days in B.C., and dozens of deaths were recorded.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said 647 cases were confirmed between Friday and Saturday. Another 726 were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 647 more in the 24 hours before her news conference, for a total of 2,020 cases over the weekend.

The majority of those cases, as has become the norm, were in the Fraser Health region of the province, at 1,362.

Another 304 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 45 in the Vancouver Island Health region, 106 in Northern Health, and 203 in B.C.'s Interior.

The provincial health officer said 35 people died of the disease in that same period, bringing the province's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 527.

"This of course brings sadness to us all, and my condolences go out to the families, to the care providers and communities of these people who've passed away over the last three days," Henry said.

"We know how challenging, how hard it is to lose somebody during this time of year, and particularly during this time of COVID."

So far, a total of 38,152 cases have been confirmed in B.C. this year, 9,380 of which are considered active.

Another 10,747 are under active monitoring from public health. Fortunately, 27,287 patients have recovered.

As of Monday afternoon, 349 people are in hospital for COVID-19, 77 of whom are in intensive care units across B.C.

Henry said six new health-care facility outbreaks have been reported over the weekend.

Those outbreaks include the Bradley Centre and Chilliwack Lifestyles, both in Chilliwack, and Crofton Manor in Vancouver.

The other outbreaks are at Lakeshore Care Centre in Coquitlam, McKinney Place in Oliver, and Village by the Station in Penticton.

Outbreaks are considered over at the Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, Lakeview Care Centre, Sunset Manor, Valleyhaven Care Home and Ridge Meadows Hospital.

With the latest updates, B.C. is dealing with 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care.