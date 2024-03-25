Over-height truck strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park

An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.

The incident happened on Stanley Park Drive and left the top of the truck's container badly damaged.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation told CTV News staff are gathering details about what happened.

"We can confirm that no one was injured and traffic in the area has not been impacted," a spokesperson said in an email.

Gerry O'Neil, who runs Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours, said he was driving behind the truck at the time of the accident.

He said he believed the incident could have been avoided with a "simple $5 measuring tape."

"There's no magic to it," O'Neil said. "You need to have a measuring tape, and you need to know the height of your truck."

The issue of commercial vehicles crashing into highway overpasses has been of increasing concern to the B.C. government, which earlier this month proposed jail time and six-figure fines for drivers responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure.

Under the proposed changes, courts would be able to impose fines reaching $100,000 and sentence drivers to up to 18 months if convicted.