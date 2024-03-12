Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses

The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.

On Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced proposed changes to the Commercial Transport Act that would enable the courts to impose fines reaching $100,000, as well as imprisonment up to 18 months upon conviction for violations.

"With these new penalties, we are taking the strongest action possible to keep our roads safe and to keep people, goods and services moving," said Rob Fleming, the minister of transportation and infrastructure, in a statement announcing the changes.

"This also sends a message to commercial truck drivers that they are responsible for the safe transportation of goods and services on our roads, and a lax attitude toward safety will not be tolerated."

According to the ministry, highway infrastructure laws have gone unchanged since 1970s, while infrastructure crashes have caused millions of dollars in provincial highway repairs, as well as lengthy highway closures and supply chain disruptions.

Since 2021, the province has reported 35 crashes caused by over-height commercial vehicles.

The additional measures come just weeks after the province announced the license suspension of Chohan Freight Forwarders, which had multiple incidents over the last two years.

In early December, the province outlined plans to deter these costly and dangerous crashes, including a fine increase to $575 for over-height vehicles. The previous penalty was $115, making B.C.'s new fine the highest of its kind in Canada, according to officials.

The province says the new proposed maximum penalty for commercial transport violations would also be above those of other Canadian provinces and territories, and is similar to the maximum penalties applied to rail and dangerous-goods safety.

"The BC Trucking Association welcomes the legislative change by the province to hold carriers accountable," said Dave Earle, the association's president and CEO, in the ministry's statement.

"Imposing stricter penalties for carriers supports road safety and helps protect infrastructure, and ultimately enhances safety for everyone on our roads."

Effective June 1, B.C. will require in-cab warning devices to alert dump-style vehicle operators when the dump box is raised, while also mandating speed-limiter devices preventing heavy commercial vehicles from travelling more than 105 km/h on B.C. highways.

In the statement released Tuesday morning, the province says it has raised the trucking issues with all levels of government is working to address loopholes where carriers with poor safety records can no longer operate in neighbouring jurisdictions.