'Outrageous': B.C. premier slams Conservative leader's first question in legislature
If the first question period is any indication, it’s going to be a fiery fall session at the B.C. legislature.
The province’s normally reserved premier became heated Tuesday responding to a question from Conservative Leader John Rustad, who called the sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) program in schools an assault on parents and teachers..
“It is outrageous that he would stand here and do this,” said David Eby. “He sees political advantage in picking on kids and families and teachers and schools who are just trying to do their best for kids who are at risk of suicide, honourable chair. Choose another question.”
Eby’s rebuke drew a 32-second standing ovation in the chamber, including from many members of the official opposition, BC United, forced to their feet to applaud the premier.
“If we’re ever going to join with the NDP, it will be to make sure vulnerable children aren’t being exploited for political partisan purposes,” said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon.
Following question period, Rustad was defiant.
“Certainly, its not my intention to be feisty, but I do intend to hold this government to account and ask hard questions, and I will not be intimidated by this government,”Rustad said.
It’s the first time in decades there are four official parties represented in the legislature. The BC Conservatives and BC Greens, now with two MLAs each, get to weigh in every questing period, pushing their priorities and the buttons of their opponents. For the Conservatives, those opponents include the also right-of-centre BC United.
Tuesday’s questioning by Rustad was part of that strategy, said Hamish Telford, a poltical science professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.
“Clearly, John Rustad and the BC Conservatives are picking wedge issues that they think will work to their advantage – and make life difficult for BC United,” observed Telford
Asked what he expects over the course of the next seven weeks of the fall session, Rustad said he plans to continue asking tough questions.
“The NDP, the Green party and the BC United party are all on the left – and three lefts don’t make it right,” he said.
With two parties now vying for right-of-centre votes one year away from an election, it's clear that fireworks at the capital won't be reserved for Canada Day.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say
Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
Train service restored after CN experiences network-wide system failure
Canadian National Railway Co. experienced a network-wide system failure on Tuesday that affected Via, GO and other trains in Ontario. The issue was resolved and service was restored Tuesday night.
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Vancouver Island
-
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near Sooke
A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
Anti-SOGI demonstrations at elementary schools prompt calls to renew protest legislation
Some North Vancouver parents want the province to re-introduce legislation prohibiting protests near schools, following a series of anti-SOGI demonstrations.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
-
Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Invasion of the six-legged creeps: Calgarians battling boxelder bugs
Meaghan Walsh has spent countless hours spraying the walls of her quiet Killarney home with soapy water, trying to beat back an onslaught of creepy six-legged invaders.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
Top prosecutor ends Indigenous man's case claiming excessive force by Edmonton police officer
An Indigenous man's pursuit of private prosecution of an Edmonton police officer who caused him long-term injury has been stopped by Alberta's top prosecutor.
Toronto
-
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazine
A 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.
-
-
Mississauga man charged after allegedly defrauded charity $94k
A 33-year-old Mississauga man has been charged after allegedly defrauding a charitable organization of $94,000.
Montreal
-
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
-
Paralympian who had medal stolen a victim of Montreal's soaring car thefts
The theft of a Paralympic swimmer's car with a gold medal inside is just one of thousands of vehicles that are stolen in Montreal ever year, as car thefts soar in the city.
-
Residents on both sides of Park Ex bike lane debate protest outside borough council meeting
Banging on drums and ringing a cowbell, dozens of residents showed up outside a council meeting in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough to loudly protest the removal of more than 250 parking spots to make way new bike paths.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba
Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.
-
Dougald Lamont stepping down as Manitoba Liberal leader
The Manitoba Liberals will be in search of a new leader as Dougald Lamont has announced he is stepping down as party leader.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Wab Kinew re-elected in Fort Rouge
Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew has been re-elected as MLA of Fort Rouge.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN opens health watchdog office to investigate Indigenous maltreatment
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is adding a health ombudsman office to rectify what leaders call decades of mistreatment within the provincial healthcare system.
-
Striking Prince Albert city workers head to labour board after talks break down. Again.
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert is taking the city to the labour board, after a vote on a new contract was derailed on Friday.
-
Sask. COVID-19 rates rising ahead of anticipated fall surge
Saskatchewan saw a 73 per cent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest two-week surveillance report.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw apartment building evacuated due to safety risks
Residents of a Moose Jaw apartment building were cleared out in an emergency evacuation due to multiple safety risks, according to the city.
-
'Really big blow': Regina business owner shares advice after break-in
A Regina jewelry store owner is highlighting the need for security after her business was recently broken into and robbed.
-
Wes Cates gives Riders a Grade of F following 4th straight loss
While certain players provided bright spots for the Riders’ darkening season record – the green and white could not snap its losing streak in its matchup against the Lions.
Atlantic
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
‘Our new normal’ – N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crash
The New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
London
-
'Ongoing investigation': London, Ont. high school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trial
At the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
-
City councillors raise questions over proposed renovation plan for Budweiser Gardens
London City Coun. Sam Trosow had roughly 30 questions regarding the proposed $33.3 million Budweiser Gardens expansion and renovation.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
Northern medical school is a success story like no other
The Ontario Medical Association is highlighting northern Ontario's medical university in a new campaign.
-
Sudbury looks to deal with chronic complainers tying up city resources
Officials in Greater Sudbury are looking for ways to deal with a small number of chronic complainers that are taking up a large amount of city staff time.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.