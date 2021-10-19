Outbreak of COVID-19 is seniors' facility's 6th on Surrey campus
Multiple residents of an assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in what appears to be the Surrey campus's sixth outbreak.
Fraser Health notified the public Tuesday of an outbreak at The Emerald, a building in the Elim Village in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood.
Three residents have tested positive, the health authority said. It did not say whether these residents were vaccinated, or if they've had the opportunity yet to get a third shot.
Residents of The Emerald, owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society, are now in self-isolation in their own homes, Fraser Health said.
In response to the outbreak, staffing levels are being supported by the health authority and other measures including the restriction of social visits are in place. Public health officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to those known to have the novel coronavirus, and an enhanced cleaning program is in place.
Based on previous coverage, this appears to be the sixth outbreak of COVID-19 at Elim Village, a multi-building complex located off 158th Street near 90th Avenue.
CTV News has reported on three outbreaks at another building at the site, The Harrison, all of which were reported in 2020.
Prior to the latest outbreak, The Emerald dealt with another on Boxing Day.
A third building, The Harrison West, was also the site of an outbreak last year.
A not-yet-updated page on the Elim Village website, which is dedicated to conveying its current outbreak status, states that the campus has "significant safety protocols in place," as it has throughout the pandemic.
Another page on the website suggests it was a single staff case in the early days of the pandemic that prompted its COVID-19 safety plan, which can be read online.
CTV News has reached out to Elim Village and Fraser Health for more information.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live COVID-19 update after daily case average rises
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
Vancouver Island
-
Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
Netflix TV series boosts popularity of film locations in Greater Victoria
The Netflix miniseries Maid is earning global praise – and it appears that seemingly ordinary Greater Victoria shooting locations are quickly becoming popular tourist attractions.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
Provincial health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
'Hopeful he'll return back to us': Victim in downtown Calgary random assault fights for life in hospital
The family of a man in a Calgary hospital after being assaulted downtown in a series of violent attacks last week is praying he pulls through and are looking for answers as to why it happened.
-
Incumbent Sean Chu defeats DJ Kelly by 52 votes in Ward 4, Kelly calls for recount
With all 30 tabulators reporting, incumbent Sean Chu has unofficially won the race to represent Ward 4 in city council.
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Canada Soccer tickets for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton on sale Friday
Tickets for Canada's World Cup Qualifiers in November at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium go on sale on Friday.
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
-
Brampton Ont. man found guilty of murdering wife and mother-in-law sentenced to life in jail
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.
Montreal
-
Legault government hits reset with inaugural speech ahead of 2022 provincial election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 400
Quebec reported Tuesday that 342 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and four people have died.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday
Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler tests positive for COVID-19, now isolating in United States
Winnipeg Jets' Captain Blake Wheeler has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in the United States.
-
Winnipeg proposing two-year COVID recovery plan
The city wants to increase affordable housing units downtown, upgrade park space, and keep some business supports going as part of a two-year pandemic recovery strategy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Saskatchewan's ICU rate higher than Ontario's during COVID-19 peak, doctor says
An Ontario-based intensive care physician says Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 ICU admission rate is worse than when cases peaked in his own province.
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.
Regina
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
3 people charged after woman allegedly held against her will in Regina business
Three people are facing multiple charges after a woman was allegedly forcibly confined in a business on north Albert Street, according to Regina police.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
London
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
MLHU reports jump in new COVID-19 cases
A day after reporting the lowest case count since August, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.
-
Big London, Ont. institutions reveal up-to-date vaccination numbers
The London Police Service, Western University and London Health Sciences Centre are all updating staff vaccination rates.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 11 faces several drug-related charges
A Quebec man is facing several drug-related charges after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a parked car on Highway 11, police say.
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
-
North Bay considers regulating Airbnb-style rentals
North Bay city council is considering creating a bylaw to regulate the short-term rental industry, which includes Airbnb.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.