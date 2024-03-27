VANCOUVER
Vancouver Canadians baseball is here! The reigning Northwest League Champions are back in action at the Nat, with the home opener on April 9th at 7:05PM.

For Mother’s Day on May 12 and Father’s Day on June 16, $5 from each game ticket purchased through here will go to BC Cancer Foundation to help fuel hope for the 80,000 patients per year who depend on BC Cancer Foundation.

Looking for some “family fun”? Mark your calendars-the first Fireworks Extravaganza Night is on June 27th! Watch the night sky light up, and bring the whole crew for an afternoon of family friendly fun at the ballpark.

Buy your tickets here.

