VANCOUVER
Our Community

Surrey Hospitals Foundation

SHF
Share

Surrey is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. And, a few years from now, it’s going to surpass Vancouver as the largest city in all of BC. We need our healthcare services to keep up… so that all families south of the Fraser River have access to the life-saving services they need, right here at home. To make a donation to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and for more information click here. Together, we can bring unstoppable healthcare to our community.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News