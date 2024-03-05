Surrey is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. And, a few years from now, it’s going to surpass Vancouver as the largest city in all of BC. We need our healthcare services to keep up… so that all families south of the Fraser River have access to the life-saving services they need, right here at home. To make a donation to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and for more information click here. Together, we can bring unstoppable healthcare to our community.