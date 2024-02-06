Stars on Ice 2024

Experience the pinnacle of figure skating at the 2024 Stars on Ice tour! Witness live performances by the world’s top skaters fresh from the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, including Canada's own Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier, Madeline Schizas and Deanna Stellato-Dudek & Maxime Deschamps.

The star-studded cast features luminaries Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan, Keegan Messing, Satoko Miyahara, Loena Hendrickx and more!

In addition to the tremendous lineup, the iconic Kurt Browning is taking on a new role as the Director and Choreographer of the 2024 production. His connection with the audience and skating expertise will bring unique creativity and charisma to each performance, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

This show promises to be a celebration of talent, passion, and the pure artistry of figure skating. Don't miss out on this night of unparalleled entertainment!