Run Up for Down Syndrome 2024

June 2

Swangard Stadium

After raising an incredible quarter-million dollars in 2023, BC’s BIGGEST annual Down syndrome event returns to Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium on June 2, 2024.

This year, we’re striving even harder in our efforts to support people with Down syndrome and their families.

Run Up for Down Syndrome presented by Upper Canada is a family-friendly event for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to the 5k and 1.5k run/walk, the event features fun and games in the Kidz Zone, on-stage entertainment, local vendors including small businesses owned by entrepreneurs with Down syndrome, scrumptious food, and much more.

Most importantly, by participating in Run Up for Down Syndrome, you will help those with Down syndrome flourish throughout life through the specialized programs and services of the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation.

Be there for BC’s biggest Down syndrome event!