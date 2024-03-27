Party for the Planet presented by TD Bank Group, is returning to Surrey Civic Plaza! Join the 94.5 Virgin Radio Street Squad / CTV Community Crew at the event on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 7pm. Admission is free!

Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in British Columbia. Activities include environmental education, Surrey Parks Plant Sale, live music, dance battles, food trucks, sustainable marketplace, Indigenous cultural sharing, local exhibitors, a rock-climbing Wall, a tomato plant giveaway and more.

Learn more here.