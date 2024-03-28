Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

May 16–June 30, 2024

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY

Revel in the laughs and romance of this timeless musical, featuring a score packed with beloved tunes like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and, of course, “Guys & Dolls.” When the evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown is charged with saving “genuine sinners,” she need look no further than the streets of 1950s Manhattan for its gangsters, gamblers, and showgirls. Sarah’s pursuit soon entangles her in a big bet between small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high roller Sky Masterson. While each has their eyes on a different prize, will they find that love conquers all?