Join CTV Morning Live's, Keri Adams at the 40th Anniversary Community Safety Awards Gala!

On May 24th, the Surrey Crime Prevention Society will be celebrating 40 years and recognizing the outstanding youth volunteers who are making a difference in Surrey!

Since 2012, more than 5,000 youth volunteers generously contributed over 300,000 hours supporting Surrey's many community safety programs.
 
May 24, 2024, 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Aria Banquet Hall
 
More info available here.

