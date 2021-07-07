VANCOUVER -- Good news for foodies: a popular Metro Vancouver event is coming back.

The Richmond Night Market will reopen July 23.

Richmond's city council voted back in May in favour of permitting the event to continue, despite the pandemic, this year. At that time, organizers could say only that it would open in July or August.

Starting in about two weeks, patrons will find the myriad of food and merchandise vendors every weekend at the corner of No. 3 and River roads.

There will be some measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a reduced capacity in a smaller venue.

More vendors will be added through the summer, and as provincial guidelines change, so will the permitted crowd size.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the market.