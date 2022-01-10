Online fundraiser set up after West Kelowna gym fined for defying public health orders

The interior of Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna is seen in this photo from the gym's Facebook page. (Iron Energy Gym West Kelowna/Facebook) The interior of Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna is seen in this photo from the gym's Facebook page. (Iron Energy Gym West Kelowna/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories