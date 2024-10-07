One of the last remaining places to buy fireworks imposes new ban

Slim pickings are in store for pyrotechnics enthusiasts this Halloween, following a ban introduced by the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) prohibiting the sale, possession and use of fireworks on reserve land.

The ban, introduced in September, comes after voiced concerns from the community over the health and safety of its members, noise pollution and environmental impact.

“We've done surveys, we've consulted with our community at general assemblies, and the majority of people just don't want it in the community,” said Squamish Nation elected councillor Sxwíxwtn, Wilson Williams.

“We have to respect our people's decision.”

One of few remaining places in the region where people could still purchase and let off their celebratory explosions, reserve lands in the lead up to Halloween had become a hotbed of dangerous activity, said Williams.

Members had complained about fireworks being let off towards their homes, while others had spoken up about their dogs being “traumatized” by the amount of firework noise, he said.

“It becomes a lot the whole month of October, especially in the week to 10 days leading up to Halloween, where fireworks are just constantly going off.”

The ban also aims to curb unlawful activity on reserve land, with fines starting at $250 and capable of reaching $1,000 for multiple violations.

With the rules around buying and selling fireworks on reserve previously existing in somewhat of a grey area, those looking to make a quick buck would engage in “shady” activity they likely wouldn’t carry out elsewhere, said Williams.

There were concerns over fireworks being sold to underage youth, and merchants selling fireworks without paying the relevant taxes or fees, he said.

“We're just trying to be mindful, and safety is paramount, especially when people think and have that mentality that they can do things on reserve and get away with it.”

Aligning with the Nation’s mission to set an environmental example and keep reserve land green, the new bylaw also aims to keep a lid on littering, added Williams.

“There were remnants of a lot of garbage being left and no one was taking responsibility,” he said.

“When we look at our teachings in regard to leaving places how you found it, that means respecting the territory that you are in and cleaning up after yourself for the future users of the land.”

Ensuring reserve land is safer, cleaner, and more welcoming ties into the Nation’s ongoing mission to return many of its displaced members home. According to a census released by the Nation earlier this year, more than half of Squamish Nation members currently live off reserve, and 83 percent of those hope to return to Squamish territory.

With many of those being Elders, creating a space that “truly feels like home” is paramount, said Williams.