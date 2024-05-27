VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • One dead after Surrey car crash

    The scene of a fatal car crash in Cloverdale is pictured on Monday, May 27. (CTV News) The scene of a fatal car crash in Cloverdale is pictured on Monday, May 27. (CTV News)
    Share

    First responders are at the scene of a fatal car crash in Surrey Monday evening.

    The Surrey Fire Service told CTV News it got the call around 4:30 p.m. to 56 Avenue and 184 Street in Cloverdale.

    Firefighters arrived to what appeared to be a T-bone crash. One person was trapped inside a vehicle, and after they were extricated they became unresponsive, a spokesperson for the SFS said.

    Paramedics on scene attempted to save their life, but the person did not survive.

    The fire department noted that the investigation is in its early stages and police and firefighters are still at the scene as of 7 p.m.

    The SPS directed questions about the cause of the crash to the Surrey RCMP. CTV News has reached out to both police and paramedics and will update this story when a response is received.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Lauren Pullen

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News