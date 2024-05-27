One dead after Surrey car crash

First responders are at the scene of a fatal car crash in Surrey Monday evening.

The Surrey Fire Service told CTV News it got the call around 4:30 p.m. to 56 Avenue and 184 Street in Cloverdale.

Firefighters arrived to what appeared to be a T-bone crash. One person was trapped inside a vehicle, and after they were extricated they became unresponsive, a spokesperson for the SFS said.

Paramedics on scene attempted to save their life, but the person did not survive.

The fire department noted that the investigation is in its early stages and police and firefighters are still at the scene as of 7 p.m.

The SPS directed questions about the cause of the crash to the Surrey RCMP. CTV News has reached out to both police and paramedics and will update this story when a response is received.

