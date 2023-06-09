Officials urge people defying evacuation order in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. to flee immediately

An "incredibly volatile" wildfire is moving closer to the B.C. community of Tumbler Ridge and officials are urging the roughly 150 people who have stayed behind—in spite of an evacuation order—to leave immediately.

The vast majority of the community, which is in the northeastern part of the province and has a population of 2,400, has packed up and fled since an order was issued on Thursday.

Since then, the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire has grown from an estimated 9,600 hectares to an estimated 23,000 hectares. Sparked just three days ago, the blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused.

When it ignited, it was approximately 21 kilometres from the community and now it is about five kilometres away, according to an update given at a news conference.

Tumbler Ridge's fire chief Dustin Curry opened his remarks by thanking everyone who worked to support the evacuation, which he said proceeded smoothly as a result of community co-operation and the work of first responders and volunteer search and rescue crews.

Acknowledging that being told to pack up and flee immediately can be frightening and frustrating, he urged those who remain to follow the order for their own safety.

"Really, the best way that you can help us is to evacuate yourself, right? We understand that that's not an easy decision to make, but we really want to stress the importance of having everybody leave so that we can make sure that we're focusing our efforts in the right places," he said.

"If we get into a situation where there's going to be a need to evacuate (the remaining residents) on very short notice, we're not going to have the resources available to make sure that they get out."

The fire has already closed one of the highways heading out of town and the possibility remains that further fire growth could shut off other escape routes and create additional hazards like downed power lines, according to the BC Wildifre Service's Carly Desrosier, the information officer for the South Peace complex.

Given how fast-moving and aggressive the fires in the region have been this year, Desrosier says the situation could quickly become catastrophic for those who have not left the community.

"We won't put our folks in the line of fire or in imminent danger to rescue those that have chosen to stay behind," she said.

"We want to do our best to save or to help the people that we can, but it's not always an option."

Evacuees have been instructed to go to an emergency reception centre in Dawson Creek in order to be connected with shelter and support.