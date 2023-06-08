Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

A photo of the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire in northeastern B.C. was shared by the BC Wildire Service on Twitter on Thursday, June 8. A photo of the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire in northeastern B.C. was shared by the BC Wildire Service on Twitter on Thursday, June 8.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener