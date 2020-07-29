VANCOUVER -- The cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to parties in Kelowna has led to "broad community transmission," health officials said Wednesday.

Interior Health said new numbers will be provided this week that reveal the events and gatherings held in the Okanagan city around Canada Day had an even bigger impact than previously recognized.

"We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna," the health authority said in an email.

"This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time."

Officials have not specified how many additional cases have been indirectly linked to the Kelowna parties, but said those details will be shared on Thursday.

Interior Health stressed that "the vast majority" of the infections are not new. The cases were previously identified, but weren't initially associated with the Kelowna cluster.

Up until now, health officials have blamed 90 cases for those events and gatherings, including 78 locals and 12 people from the Lower Mainland.

More than 1,000 others were also placed in precautionary self-isolation across the province after being exposed to the people who caught the virus.