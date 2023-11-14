Officer could face charges after Vancouver arrest that left man seriously injured
A police officer who was involved in a May 2022 arrest that left a man seriously injured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside could face charges.
Few details about the arrest have been made public, except that it took place after police received a report of a man carrying weapons at a property on Franklin Street.
Authorities have not disclosed what type of weapons the man was allegedly holding, but said he sustained serious injuries while being taken into custody that required hospitalization.
On Tuesday, the Independent Investigations Office announced it has filed a report to B.C. prosecutors for the consideration of charges against an officer involved in the arrest.
Chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald "reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of force," the IIO said in a news release.
"As releasing more details about the incident could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time."
The incident took place around 9:15 a.m. on May 31, 2022, according to the watchdog. The IIO – which must be notified every time there is an officer-involved incident that results in death or serious harm in British Columbia – was informed of the man's injuries days later, on June 2.
