Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating

A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.

The officer was taken to hospital after being injured in the crash, which Mounties say happened near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue around 2:20 p.m., and Vancouver police confirm she is now recovering at home.

“It is our sincere hope that the officer fully recovers,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email to CTV News on Wednesday night, adding “Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high.”

Sources tell CTV News the collision involved a high-ranking officer, and triggered some sort of interaction between members of the RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department.

CTV News asked Burnaby RCMP to confirm reports that the investigation into the crash involves multiple VPD officers.

“Any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident will not affect the integrity of the investigation, nor the relationship between the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department, which remains a valued partner in public safety,” Kalanj said.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin says her force trusts Burnaby RCMP will thoroughly investigate “all of the factors that led to the collision.”

“We are also reviewing the facts to fully understand what occurred before, during, and after the incident,” Visintin told CTV News Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.