Off-duty Mountie cleared of wrongdoing after cyclist seriously injured in Langford, B.C.

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared an off-duty Mountie of wrongdoing after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle last month.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. found the collision in Langford could not have been avoided as neither the cyclist nor the officer saw one another before the crash.

The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on March 20, when the off-duty Mountie was travelling southbound on Millstream Road between the Trans-Canada Highway and McCallum Road.

The cyclist was exiting a steep driveway that was obscured on both sides by high rock outcroppings when he entered traffic and collided with the police vehicle's driver-side door, according to the police oversight agency.

The Mountie called for an ambulance and the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement Friday, the IIO said it was "difficult, if not impossible, for the collision to have been avoided" as neither the cyclist nor the officer could see each other before the crash.

"Based on the evidence, this incident was an unfortunate accident," the IIO found.

The agency says it reached its finding based on scene analysis and a statement from a civilian witness.

The IIO is an independent police watchdog that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.