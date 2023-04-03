Novice driver facing hefty fines for speeding through Surrey in Tesla

A Tesla was impounded in Surrey Monday after the novice driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.

In a tweet, the RCMP says the driver was pulled over near Scott Road and 72 Avenue for driving 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. In addition to a fine for excessive speeding, the driver was also dinged for failing to display an "N" sign. In total, the driver is facing $477 in fines. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one in four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.

Penalties for speeding increase depending on how fast a driver is caught going above the limit, with fines ranging from $138 to $483. Going more than 40 km/h over the limit results in an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment, leaving the driver on the hook to pay for towing and storage fees. A single conviction for excessive speeding also increases a driver's annual insurance premium by $392.