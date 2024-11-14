Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.

Police did not say exactly where or when the recent incident transpired, saying in a news release Thursday only that "a female patron at a local nightclub reported seeing a foreign substance in her drink."

"The patron immediately stopped drinking it and alerted the staff at the nightclub, who in turn called the police," the news release reads.

The woman did not suffer any adverse reactions or require medical attention, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

"We are issuing this warning out of an abundance of caution," said Const. Gary O'Brien, in the release.

"The patron did the correct thing, which allowed our officers to initiate an investigation."

Police are reminding the public that drinks can be spiked anywhere they are served, and people should be on the lookout for signs their drink has been spiked, such as "if it begins to look muddy or cloudy and excessive bubbles begin to form," according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Most commonly, criminals spike drinks with GHB, also known as the "date rape drug," police said.

"The effects vary, but you may instantly begin to feel very drunk or sleepy, confused or disoriented," O'Brien said. "You could also feel dizzy and may have trouble standing or walking. If you suspect that your drink has been spiked, alert your friends, do not allow yourself to become isolated and seek medical aid immediately."

Nanaimo RCMP asked anyone with information on drinks being spiked in the city to contact their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.