Northern B.C. man found dead morning after 'police-involved shooting': IIO

B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate a man’s death in Dawson Creek.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, he was found dead on Sunday morning, the day after what it described as a “police-involved shooting.”

A news release from BC RCMP Sunday said officers went to a home on 10th Street at 11:45 Saturday evening to arrest a man in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The subject of the arrest warrant had a weapon, and refused to leave the building, according to police.

There were three women in the home as well, who “were able to exit safely,” Mounties said.

Police cordoned off the area and the North District Emergency Response Team, a crisis negotiator and police dogs were called in.

“With the man now barricading himself inside, the ND ERT made ongoing attempts to communicate and negotiate with the man to safely surrender,” BC RCMP said.

“On two separate occasions, there was an exchange of gunfire with police.”

Then at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, police said they entered the residence and found the man dead with what they believe to be self-inflicted injuries.

Mounties added no one else was injured in the incident.

The IIO said it is now looking into the death, “and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of police actions during the incident and what role, if any, they may have played in the man’s death.”

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on its website.